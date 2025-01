Škotijoje ieškoma lietuvė: moteris dingo išėjusi į sudėtingą žygį

Officers are appealing for help to trace 33-year-old Rasa Kilikeviciute who has been reported missing from Fort William.

She was last in touch with family on Monday, 27 January, 2025 and may be on the Cape Wrath trail.https://t.co/Qa0472XZjH pic.twitter.com/Lz8i57D3im

— Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) January 29, 2025